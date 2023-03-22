Harris could break camp in the big-league bullpen, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 29-year-old right-hander has yet to make his MLB debut, but Harris has ridden his plus splitter to a 0.00 ERA and 6:1 K:BB across eight innings this spring. The Nationals' bullpen picture is extremely murky behind Kyle Finnegan, so if Harris does win a spot, he could work his way into high-leverage spots fairly quickly. Even if he begins the season with Triple-A Rochester, he could be one of the first arms called up when the Nats' bullpen needs reinforcements.