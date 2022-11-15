Harris signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Harris spent the 2022 campaign in the Brewers' organization pitching for Triple-A Nashville, posting a strong 2.04 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 56:28 K:BB across 53 innings. He'll look to improve upon his walks issued in 2023 and certainly has the potential to contribute out of the Nationals' bullpen if he can piece together an impressive spring camp.