Harris cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Harris appeared in 16 games for the Nationals in 2023, posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 19.1 frames. He put up similar numbers during his time in Triple-A (5.57 ERA, 1.90 WHIP) and is set to become a minor-league free agent following the World Series.