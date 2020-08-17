Kendrick (hamstring) is feeling better and is available as a pinch hitter Monday against Atlanta, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

While Kendrick remains out of the lineup for a third consecutive game with hamstring tightness, manager Dave Martinez provided an encouraging update before Monday's game and said that he could be available if needed. Whether he's used remains to be seen, but the second baseman could return to action in the near future.