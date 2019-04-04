Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Back from IL
The Nationals activated Kendrick (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Since he isn't an option at shortstop, Kendrick won't be a candidate to unseat Wilmer Difo at the position while Trea Turner (finger) is out indefinitely, but the veteran's return to the active roster nonetheless bolsters the Nationals' bench. Kendrick should be in line for a couple starts per week due to his ability to fill in at multiple spots in the infield and outfielder. The Nationals optioned Jake Noll to Triple-A Fresno in a corresponding move Wednesday.
