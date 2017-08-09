Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Back in left field Wednesday
Kendrick (back) returns to the lineup Wednesday against Miami, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick exited Monday with back stiffness and remained out of the lineup for Tuesday's game. He appears to be good to go after getting a little rest, and settles into his typical spot in left while hitting seventh in the order.
