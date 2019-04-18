Kendrick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Kendrick had started at second base in three of the past four games, with his inclusion in the lineup Wednesday coming in part because Brian Dozier was out with a sore foot. Though Dozier is back in action Thursday, his place atop the depth chart looks to be on shaky ground amid his brutal start to the season. Kendrick, meanwhile, has raked to the tune of a 1.677 OPS through 26 plate appearances. It may be tough for the Nationals to justify keeping Kendrick on the bench if Dozier doesn't get going at the plate soon.