Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Bangs out two doubles Monday
Kendrick went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in Monday's 8-1 win over the Braves.
He's started two games at second base already this season, but Kendrick got the start in left field Monday before shifting to first base as part of a double switch. highlighting his versatility for the Nats. Until Daniel Murphy (knee) is ready to come off the disabled list, Kendrick should see most of his action at the keystone and carry solid fantasy value in NL-only formats as he hits in the middle of a very potent lineup.
