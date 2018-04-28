Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Batting cleanup Saturday
Kendrick will start at second base and bat cleanup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
This marks the 100th career start in the cleanup spot for Kendrick. Kendrick is now batting .303/.330/.506 after Friday's three-hit game (which included a homer), but more than anything this move is about trying to get Ryan Zimmerman going as he should see more pitches to hit batting in the two hole in front of Bryce Harper.
