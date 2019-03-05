Kendrick exited Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent leg injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Kendrick came up lame while running out a grounder Tuesday, giving way to a pinch runner while limping back to the dugout. The utility man slammed his helmet in frustration on his way off the field, suggesting the issue could be more than a minor one. More should be known once he's further evaluated, but this isn't a good sign for a 35-year-old who has been limited to 131 games over the past two seasons due to injuries.