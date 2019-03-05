Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Comes up lame
Kendrick exited Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent leg injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick came up lame while running out a grounder Tuesday, giving way to a pinch runner while limping back to the dugout. The utility man slammed his helmet in frustration on his way off the field, suggesting the issue could be more than a minor one. More should be known once he's further evaluated, but this isn't a good sign for a 35-year-old who has been limited to 131 games over the past two seasons due to injuries.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Starting first game of camp•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Easing into camp•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Expected back for spring•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Out for season with ruptured Achilles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters rue for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...