Kendrick (hamstring) could rejoin the lineup Friday against the Marlins, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Thanks to Wednesday's postponement due to rain and Thursday's scheduled off day, Kendrick will have gotten plenty of time to heal up by Friday. Manager Dave Martinez believes the veteran could have pinch hit if needed Tuesday, a strong sign that he's nearing a return to action. Kendrick is slashing .300/.333/.380 through 14 games with a homer and six RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sidelined again•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Remains out of lineup•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Available as pinch hitter•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Sits for third straight•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Mysteriously out against lefty•