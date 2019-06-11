Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Crosses plate three times
Kendrick went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three runs scored and an RBI in Monday's rout of the White Sox.
Getting a start at DH in an American League park, Kendrick extended his modest hit streak to five games, but he's been locked in for longer than that -- the 35-year-old sports a massive .452/.489/.822 slash line over his last 13 contests. With Matt Adams straining his oblique and leaving Monday's game early, Kendrick could be poised to take over as the Nats' everyday first baseman.
