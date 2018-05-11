Kendrick is out of the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Friday, The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes reports.

Kendrick will head to the bench following four straight starts as Wilmer Difo gets the nod at second base for Friday's contest. Over 36 games this season, Kendrick is hitting .288/.320/.468 with four home runs and 11 RBI.

