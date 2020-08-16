Kendrick is dealing with hamstring tightness that has kept him sidelined over the past two games, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez revealed Sunday that Kendrick could have played over the past two days, but the team elected to hold him out as a precautionary measure. However, Martinez is optimistic that Kendrick's two days of rest will allow him to return to the lineup Monday against the Braves.