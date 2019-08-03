Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Dealing with leg cramps
Kendrick was scratched from the lineup Friday against the Diamondbacks due to leg cramps and remains out Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Kendrick was originally slated to start Friday with lefty Alex Young on the mound for Arizona but was a last-minute scratch, with Matt Adams starting at first base despite the platoon disadvantage. Gerardo Parra starts at the position Saturday with another lefty (Robbie Ray) on the mound.
