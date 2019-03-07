Kendrick underwent an MRI on Wednesday that confirmed his left hamstring strain was of the mild variety, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Kendrick isn't included in the Nationals' lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets and will likely be sidelined for at least a few more days, but manager Dave Martinez is confident the veteran will be ready to go for Opening Day. The 35-year-old is in line to fill a utility role for the Nationals and could be in store for a couple starts per week.