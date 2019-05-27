Kendrick went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.

Kendrick crushed a solo home run in the second inning, and he plated a pair in the third on a single to center field. His batting average had dipped to .291 entering the day, but following a multi-hit performance, the 35-year-old is now batting .303 with eight homers and 28 RBI through 43 games in 2019.