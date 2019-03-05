Kendrick exited Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a left hamstring strain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Kendrick suffered the injury while running out a grounder during Tuesday's game and looked extremely frustrated afterwards. Depending on the severity of the issue, it could affect his status for the start of the season; if Kendrick is forced to open the season on the shelf, it would open up a spot for Wilmer Difo or Adrian Sanchez to break camp in a utility role.

