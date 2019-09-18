Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

Getting the start at first base, Kendrick racked up three hits for the third time in his last four starts. The 36-year-old is slashing a blistering .429/.474/.714 through 13 games in September, and with the Nats fighting for a playoff spot and Matt Adams (shoulder) not 100 percent, Kendrick could find his way into the lineup more frequently down the stretch.