Kendrick (hand) is starting in left field and batting sixth during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

Kendrick has been dealing with a bruised hand recently but was able to provide a pinch-hit RBI double during Saturday's contest and will now draw his first start with his new N.L. East club. The 34-year-old owns a .345 average in 142 at-bats this season.