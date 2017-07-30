Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Draws start Sunday
Kendrick (hand) is starting in left field and batting sixth during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Kendrick has been dealing with a bruised hand recently but was able to provide a pinch-hit RBI double during Saturday's contest and will now draw his first start with his new N.L. East club. The 34-year-old owns a .345 average in 142 at-bats this season.
