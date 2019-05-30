Kendrick went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and four RBI in Wednesday's rout of Atlanta.

He got the Nats' 14-run eruption rolling with a sac fly in the first inning, then tacked on a bases-loaded double in the fifth. Kendrick now has three multi-hit performances in his last four games, and he's slashing a dynamite .338/.345/.588 through 25 games in May with five home runs and 20 RBI.