Kendrick went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBI in the Nationals' 6-0 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday.

The veteran provided most of the offense for the Nationals in this contest, blasting a three-run long ball off Rich Hill in the first inning. He's been raking over his 80 at-bats, as Kendrick is now slashing .325/.383/.588 with six homers and 21 RBI.