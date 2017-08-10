Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Drives in three Wednesday
Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the Marlins.
After sitting out Tuesday's game with a sore back, Kendrick returned to action and appeared to be completely healthy. The veteran is now hitting .382 (13-for-34) in 10 games since joining the Nats at the trade deadline, and with Jayson Werth (toe) likely not able to return until September, Kendrick should continue to be surprisingly productive as the Nats' regular left fielder.
