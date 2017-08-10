Play

Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the Marlins.

After sitting out Tuesday's game with a sore back, Kendrick returned to action and appeared to be completely healthy. The veteran is now hitting .382 (13-for-34) in 10 games since joining the Nats at the trade deadline, and with Jayson Werth (toe) likely not able to return until September, Kendrick should continue to be surprisingly productive as the Nats' regular left fielder.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast