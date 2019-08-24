Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Drives in two
Kendrick went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in a 7-2 win over the Cubs Saturday.
Kendrick drove in a run in the third inning with a single and added an RBI double in the ninth to complete the scoring. For the season, he's slashing a productive .327/.380/.561 with 14 homers across 269 at-bats.
