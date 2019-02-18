Kendrick (Achilles) will be eased into running this spring, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Kendrick feels he's ready to go, but the Nationals will understandably be cautious with the 35-year-old as he works his way back from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. The veteran has undergone a late-career renaissance, hitting over .300 in each of the last two seasons, though he's played just 131 total games over that stretch. He'll open the season in a utility role, with Brian Dozier expected to start at second base.