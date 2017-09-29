Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Exits with hamstring tightness
Kendrick was removed from Thursday's game with hamstring tightness, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Kendrick first felt the tightness before the game. He tried to play through it, and while Kendrick was eventually lifted, manager Dusty Baker described his early exit as precautionary. That would suggest Kendrick should be available for most, if not all, of the final weekend of the regular season.
