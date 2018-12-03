Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Expected back for spring
Kendrick (Achilles) said Sunday that he has resumed running and anticipates that he'll be available for the start of spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Though Kendrick's rehab from surgery last May to repair a ruptured right Achilles' tendon has gone according to plan thus far, the 35-year-old acknowledged that he still has several hurdles to clear before spring arrives. Kendrick and Wilmer Difo currently sit atop the depth chart at second base, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Nationals addressed the position through free agency or trade this winter. The Nationals re-signed Kendrick last winter on a two-year deal with the expectation that he would serve a utility man and presumably envisions him filling a similar role in 2019 if he returns to full health.
