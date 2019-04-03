Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Expected to return Thursday
Manager Davey Martinez said he expects Kendrick (hamstring) to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's game against the Mets, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Kendrick has been on the shelf all season with a hamstring strain, but he's set to rejoin the Nationals when first eligible Thursday. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, the veteran said he was ready to go after playing in a handful of minor-league games at extended spring training, prompting the Nationals to abandon their plans to send him on a rehab assignment. Kendrick figures to fill a utility role for Washington, though Trea Turner's (finger) injury could free up additional opportunities for him in the short term.
