Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Filling bench role Sunday
Kendrick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Kendrick had started each of the Nationals' past four games, the last three of which came against left-handed pitchers. He'll head to the bench Sunday in favor of platoon mate Matt Adams with right-hander Luis Perdomo on the bump for San Diego in a bullpen game.
