Kendrick went 5-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Marlins.

He busted out in a big way after beginning his tenure with the Nats by going 2-for-10. The homer was just Kendrick's third of the season, but if he continues to hit in the two hole for manager Dusty Baker, the veteran should be able to put together more fantasy value than his 16 runs and 16 RBI in 39 games for the Phillies would suggest.