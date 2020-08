Kendrick went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Mets.

Kendrick had a great day at the plate, beginning with a solo home run in the first inning. It was his first long ball of the season. The rest of his knocks in the game were singles, though he managed to come around to score in the third inning. Kendrick had gotten off to a slow start early on, as he had reached base only four times in his first 20 plate appearances prior to Tuesday's performance.