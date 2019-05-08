Kendrick is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Kendrick is off to a fine start to May with a .333/.360/.458 slash line, but the Nationals are cognizant of not overworking him due to his advanced age and troubling health record the past two seasons. With Ryan Zimmerman (foot), Matt Adams (shoulder) and Trea Turner (finger) all facing uncertain return timelines, Kendrick should see fairly stable playing time for the foreseeable future, but he'll be subject to more rest days than the Nationals' other lineup regulars. Adrian Sanchez will fill in for Kendrick on Wednesday.