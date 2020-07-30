Kendrick (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

After experiencing upper-back stiffness Wednesday, Kendrick was scratched from the Washington lineup and ultimately went unused in the team's 4-0 win in 10 innings. Though skipper Dave Martinez downplayed Kendrick's injury after the contest, the manager won't take any chances with the 37-year-old as the Nationals head into a stretch of four off days in a row following the cancellation of this weekend's series in Miami. Josh Harrison will step in as the Nats' designated hitter in place of Kendrick, who is reportedly available off the bench if needed, according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.