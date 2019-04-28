Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Goes deep in loss
Kendrick went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an 8-3 loss to the Padres on Saturday.
The veteran infielder went deep in the bottom of the 10th, but the Padres were already leading by six runs. This was his first homer since April 17. Kendrick has seen his batting average dip a bit over the last week, but he is still hitting .325 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 10 runs in 40 at-bats this season.
