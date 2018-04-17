Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Goes yard Monday
Kendrick went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's win over the Mets.
After striking out three times against Jacob deGrom to begin the game, Kendrick made his mark against the Mets bullpen, walking and scoring as part of the Nats' six-run rally in the eighth inning then swatting his second homer of the season to provide an insurance run in the ninth. The veteran utility player has filled in admirably to begin the season and boasts a .309/.345/.527 slash line, but with Daniel Murphy (knee) now on a rehab assignment and getting close to his return to the lineup, Kendrick's run of regular playing time could be about to draw to a close.
