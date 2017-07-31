Kendrick is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Marlins, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Kendrick will get the day off after playing both games of Sunday's doubleheader, going just 1-for-9 at the plate. Adam Lind will start in left field in his place, though Kendrick should continue to serve as the primary left fielder for his new club until Jayson Werth (toe/foot) returns from the DL.

