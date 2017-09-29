Play

Kendrick (hamstring) is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Kendrick was removed from Thursday's contest with hamstring tightness, and will spend Friday on the bench as the manager Dusty Baker wants him healthy for the playoffs. This injury doesn't seem to be anything more than a minor tweak, and the outfielder should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

