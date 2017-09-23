Play

Kendrick is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, according to Dan Kolko of MASN Sports.

Kendrick was the only Nationals regular to start Friday's game, so manager Dusty Baker decided he would give him a day off Saturday. Jayson Werth will slide over and cover left field Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast