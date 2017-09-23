Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Held out Saturday
Kendrick is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, according to Dan Kolko of MASN Sports.
Kendrick was the only Nationals regular to start Friday's game, so manager Dusty Baker decided he would give him a day off Saturday. Jayson Werth will slide over and cover left field Saturday.
