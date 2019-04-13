Kendrick went 1-for-2, hitting a go-ahead solo homer in a 3-2 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

Adam Eaton and Kendrick went deep in back-to-back at-bats during the eighth to erase a one-run lead and give the Nationals a one-run edge heading into the ninth. Kendrick has played sparingly this season, but he is 6-for-10 (.600) with two homers, four RBI and six runs.

