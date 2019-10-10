Kendrick went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 7-3 extra-inning victory over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.

Kendrick made his lone hit one to remember, crushing a Joe Kelly offering 410 feet to center field in the 10th inning to complete a Washington comeback and send the Nationals to the NLCS. It was Kendrick's only extra base hit of the series, but the 36-year-old demonstrated during the regular season he still has plenty of juice in his bat, slashing .344/.395/.572 with 17 home runs in 334 at-bats.