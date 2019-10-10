Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Hits series-clinching grand slam
Kendrick went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 7-3 extra-inning victory over the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Kendrick made his lone hit one to remember, crushing a Joe Kelly offering 410 feet to center field in the 10th inning to complete a Washington comeback and send the Nationals to the NLCS. It was Kendrick's only extra base hit of the series, but the 36-year-old demonstrated during the regular season he still has plenty of juice in his bat, slashing .344/.395/.572 with 17 home runs in 334 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...