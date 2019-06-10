Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Homers as pinch hitter
Kendrick went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a win against San Diego on Sunday.
With the score tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Kendrick was called upon to pinch hit for starter Stephen Strasburg and came through with a 421-foot blast to left field to put the Nationals ahead. The hit proved to be historic, as it was the first of back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs that made Washington the first team in major league history to accomplish that feat twice. In addition to securing a spot in history, Kendrick continued his fine season -- with Sunday's performance, he is now hitting .327 with 11 homers and 39 RBI.
