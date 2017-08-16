Kendrick went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

His shots in the third and fifth innings, both off lefty Tyler Skaggs, gave Gio Gonzalez and the Nats bullpen all the run support they would need. Kendrick seems to have fallen into a left-field platoon with Adam Lind for the moment, but the 34-year-old's .386/.413/.727 slash line and four homers in 14 games since joining the club could make it increasingly hard to take him out of the starting lineup.