Kendrick signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Nationals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Assuming he passes his physical, Kendrick will be back with the Nationals next season. The 34-year-old started the 2017 campaign with Philadelphia before being dealt to Washington at the end of July. He missed time with both teams while dealing with and oblique and hamstring injury, though he was able to produce at a solid clip when healthy, hitting .315/.368/.475 with nine homers in 91 games between both teams. Kendrick did benefit from a .378 BABIP, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see some regression from him in 2018. Still, look for him to serve as the Nationals' utility man next season; he could see some starts at second base to open the year if Daniel Murphy (knee) isn't healthy by Opening Day.