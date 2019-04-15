Kendrick went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Pirates.

The veteran utility player has now hit safely in six straight games, including two successful pinch-hit appearances, going 8-for-14 with two homers, five RBI and seven runs over that stretch. With Brian Dozier stuck in the mud (.153/.213/.227), Kendrick could continue to see semi-regular playing time at second base in the short term to take advantage of his hot bat.