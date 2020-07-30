Washington manager Dave Martinez called Kendrick day-to-day after the veteran went unused Wednesday in the team's 4-0 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Kendrick was scratched from the lineup ahead of the contest with upper-back stiffness, but the club relayed that he was available to pinch hit. Even though there were situations that cropped up during the game that seemed ideal for a contact-oriented player like Kendrick, he never left the bench. With MLB postponing this weekend's series with the Marlins, the Nationals will have four off days in a row after Thursday, so Martinez could be tempted to hold Kendrick out again for the series finale to afford the 37-year-old ample recovery time.