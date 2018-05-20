Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Lands on DL with Achilles injury
The Nationals placed Kendrick on the 10-day disabled list with a right Achilles injury Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Kendrick sustained the injury in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader and had to be carted off the field. The specifics of the MRI are unclear as is the severity of the injury, but Kendrick was seen on crutches in the team's dugout during Game 2, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. The 34-year-old currently has no timetable for his return as the Nationals continue to shuffle their outfield due to injuries, with Andrew Stevenson starting in left field Saturday night.
