Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Leaves Monday's game with back stiffness
Kendrick left Monday's win over the Marlins in the seventh inning due to back stiffness, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The issue doesn't seem too serious, and with right-hander Vance Worley set to take the mound for Miami on Tuesday, Kendrick can rest for a day while Adam Lind patrols left field. If the back problem lingers for the 34-year-old Kendrick, however, the Nats may have to cut short the rehab stint for Michael Taylor (oblique) and activate him a little earlier than they planned.
