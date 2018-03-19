Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Looks like Opening Day second baseman
Kendrick appears to be the leading candidate to serve as the Nationals' Opening Day second baseman after general manager Mike Rizzo said Monday that Daniel Murphy (knee) will likely open the season on the 10-day disabled list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Wilmer Difo is another option to fill in at the keystone while Murphy is sidelined, but Kendrick should get the nod since he has recorded an OPS more than 500 points better than Difo's mark this spring entering play Monday. Murphy has been limited to batting practice and fielding grounders this spring following October microfracture surgery and isn't expected to appear in Grapefruit League games anytime soon, so Kendrick could enjoy a multi-week run atop the depth chart. Once Murphy is cleared to return, Kendrick will likely transition back to a utility role that will result in a stark downturn in plate appearances.
