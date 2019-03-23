Nationals' Howie Kendrick: Looks unlikely for Opening Day
Kendrick (hamstring) has yet to receive clearance for game action and appears set to open the season on the Nationals' injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals are unlikely to rule on Kendrick's status until they return north after the weekend, but the 35-year-old looks destined to stick around at extended spring training to pick up at-bats and make up for the time he's lost due to the left hamstring strain. On a more positive note, Kendrick has been able to resume full baseball activities this week, so any stint on the injured list to begin the campaign likely wouldn't be a lengthy one. Wilmer Difo should serve as the Nationals' top utility option for the duration of Kendrick's absence.
