Kendrick was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Aug. 1, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Kendrick was scratched from Friday's lineup with leg cramps but the injury has been re-classified as a hamstring strain. According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports, there's no real concern for the veteran infielder as he isn't scheduled to undergo an MRI and should return after the 10-day minimum.